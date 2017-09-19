Nnamdi Kanu may have been killed by invading soldiers – Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer representing leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said his client was kidnapped by soldiers and possibly killed already.

Ejiofor made the allegation in a statement on Tuesday issued in reaction to insinuations that Kanu has fled.

Background:

There had been insinuations that Nnamdi Kanu had fled hid residence after soldiers allegedly attacked.

Reports also said security agencies are currently looking for the IPOB leader.

His lawyer’s allegations:

“I have no doubt whatsoever that stories making round that my Client has fled outside Nigeria, were planted to divert attention from their murderous raid on my client’s house.

“I made last contact with my client few minutes into the bloody onslaught in his home on the 14th day of September 2017. Till date, I have not established further communication with him.

“The soldiers must have made possible contact with him on this 14th day of September 2017, when they invaded his house on a bloody raid, and by virtue of which position, they should tell the world if he was caught by fire of bullets in the hit of the bloody onslaught or he was arrested alive.

“In all probability, my client may have been killed by the invading soldiers who are now seeking ways to fool the world into believing that he has left the country. My request is that the military should produce my client wherever they kept him and stop diverting attention of the public,” Ejiofor said.