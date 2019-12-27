Noble Igwe’s recent tweets will tell you where we are with the patriarchy

In the ever pulsating conversations around gender-equality that happen on social media, domestic responsibilities i.e cooking has been passed around as one of the most primal parts of the conversation. While many (read men) tend to dismiss the possibility of splitting this particular domestic responsibility with their wives on the argument that it isn’t much work at all, feminists on the other side of this argument, naturally find this disingenuous and practically untrue.

With the recent tweets made by Blogger and CEO of 360 Group, Noble Igwe asking men to “allow” their wives to take a break from the kitchen so as to enjoy the holiday festivities like everyone else, the importance of this conversation seems to be hitting the right spot.

“>

“>

 

The interesting thing about these tweets is that they admit how strong patriarchy still is. Strong enough for men to have to “let” women enjoy things they should be able to demand for themselves without question, things they shouldn’t even have to fight for. These tweets also back the argument for the time-consuming task that is cooking, how many women find themselves absorbed in this chore and others like it until there is barely time for themselves and of course how men know almost nothing about what women go through.

While the idea of giving women permission to rest and enjoy the holidays might seem problematic, it spotlights a persistent problem that needs to be speedily addressed.

Because ultimately, this goes beyond the festive season but encompasses the everyday constraints women face in trying to live rounded lives and how men are often permitted, persuaded to do the barest minimum.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Edwin Okolo December 26, 2019

Maybe Wizkid’s new lawsuit will be the one to teach Nigerian creators about IP laws

Following a lot of inquiries over Twitter, Tony Tetuila ( known to the courts as Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye) confirmed that ...

Nelson C.J December 26, 2019

Feuds are natural for creatives including female music artistes, and that should be fine

The rivalries and age-long feuds music artists share is a phenomenon sewn into the creative fabric and has an enduring ...

Wilfred Okiche December 25, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: Rema, Blaqbonez, Swanky JKA…. We present the Revelations of the Year

Remember their names. They are here to stay. Blaqbonez Making the claim of being the best rapper in Africa is ...

Edwin Okolo December 25, 2019

Moses Akerele wants to redefine what media looks like with his new project

Most people know Moses Akerele as an actor, but he is determined to change how we perceive the integration of ...

Edwin Okolo December 24, 2019

Is a feud brewing between music journalists and artistes?

This tweet from Ogaga Sakpaide was the first in a volley of tweet from many music industry insiders about the ...

Bernard Dayo December 22, 2019

Join Ebuka Obi-Uchendu today for the Rubbin’ Minds Special, ’12 Days of Christmas’

As the longest-running youth-centric talk show on television, Rubbin’ Minds has had an amazing run in 2019. Hosted by seasoned ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail