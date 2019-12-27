Noble Igwe’s recent tweets will tell you where we are with the patriarchy

In the ever pulsating conversations around gender-equality that happen on social media, domestic responsibilities i.e cooking has been passed around as one of the most primal parts of the conversation. While many (read men) tend to dismiss the possibility of splitting this particular domestic responsibility with their wives on the argument that it isn’t much work at all, feminists on the other side of this argument, naturally find this disingenuous and practically untrue.

With the recent tweets made by Blogger and CEO of 360 Group, Noble Igwe asking men to “allow” their wives to take a break from the kitchen so as to enjoy the holiday festivities like everyone else, the importance of this conversation seems to be hitting the right spot.

Most Igbo men like to use the Christmas period to show that their wives can cook,nobody is doubting your wife’s ability but she deserves to enjoy the Christmas too.

Most of us grew up watching our moms live in the kitchen during this period as guests won’t stop coming.

Change it! — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) December 22, 2019

“>

Husbands& Sons,during this Christmas period, don’t let your mothers and wives slave in the kitchen and miss all the interesting parts is the season.

Hire a cook / chef and let them get some rest.

Ejiro afufu anya isi. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) December 22, 2019

“>

The interesting thing about these tweets is that they admit how strong patriarchy still is. Strong enough for men to have to “let” women enjoy things they should be able to demand for themselves without question, things they shouldn’t even have to fight for. These tweets also back the argument for the time-consuming task that is cooking, how many women find themselves absorbed in this chore and others like it until there is barely time for themselves and of course how men know almost nothing about what women go through.

While the idea of giving women permission to rest and enjoy the holidays might seem problematic, it spotlights a persistent problem that needs to be speedily addressed.

Because ultimately, this goes beyond the festive season but encompasses the everyday constraints women face in trying to live rounded lives and how men are often permitted, persuaded to do the barest minimum.