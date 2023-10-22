OFF-PITCH: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland – The Football Fashion Icon Redefining Style On and Off the Pitch

Erling Haaland – Redefining Style On and Off the Pitch

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian striker who has quickly risen to prominence as one of the world’s most exciting young football talents, has not only made headlines for his on-field performances but also his distinctive fashion choices. Read more

Erling Haaland – Redefining Style On and Off the Pitch

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 3, 2023

Colour-Blocking: The Bold and Versatile Fashion Trend That Lets You Express Your Unique Style

Colour-blocking is a fashion trend that has been popular for several years now, and it’s easy to see why. The ...

Chidi Okereke March 28, 2023

Kamal Adisa on Motion Graphics, Cultural Inspiration, and Artistic Expression: A Unique Journey in the Design World

Art is not sports where you are trying to be faster or stronger than someone else, Art is unique to ...

Tolu January 29, 2018

Fluctuating accents, sympathy cards, money makers | Meet the 20 #BBNaija housemates

It’s that time of the year again where we get to witness a gathering of total strangers who abandon their ...

Tolu January 11, 2018

This Instagram comedian is using ugly drawings of celebrities to preach against fear

Portrait artists in Nigeria, some of whom have the difficult task of selling their art have resorted to painting celebri… ...

Tolu January 1, 2018

Put your best foot forward! 10 perfect party shoes to wear in the New Year

The New Year is in and the party invites are piling already. Everyone is trying to catch some more holiday ...

Tolu December 31, 2017

14 times Ebuka Obi-Uchendu slayed in traditional outfits in 2017

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shattered the Nigerian internet space in November when he showed up at Banky W and … ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail