Trace Awards 2023: Paying Homage To African Music

Trace Awards had its first-ever award show last night at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda, adding one more African platform that celebrates African music, creativity, and talent.

The Trace Awards shone bright with the multitudes of African stars at the event. We could see African artists all swarming the arena to celebrate the inaugural award show as they believed this was yet another way to pay homage to African artists and respect their sounds and uniqueness as Afro-music takes on the world.

In a modern world of streaming and social media platforms, these artists are consistently enlarging their audience and fanbase, making it impossible for their careers to dive in.

The Trace Awards recognises the time, skills and hard work put into a body of music. Because of that, the Trace Awards was born to pay homage to the real hitmakers in the industry, bringing their achievements to the limelight and celebrating them for the talented geniuses that they are.

Last month, we mentioned the list of nominees for the Trace Awards show, and last night, we witnessed the event roll out as our favourite celebs walked on stage to receive their awards.

Here Is the Full List of Winners of the Trace Awards 2023

The Awards show was hosted by Nigerian artist D’Banj and Angolan supermodel Maria Borjes. These two made quite the compatible hosts as they brought on stage the performers for the night.

The Trace Awards include performances by 50 African artists and acts, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Black Sherif, Diamond Platnumz, Kizz Daniel and many more who were called to perform at the event.

Here are the winners of the Trace Awards 2023:

Album of the Year

DNK – Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Love Damini – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Maverick – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

More Love, Less Ego – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Timeless – Davido (Nigeria)

Work of Art – Asake (Nigeria)

Song of the Year

“BKBN” – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

“People” – Libianca (Cameroon)

“Suavemente” – Soolking (France)

“Encre” – Emma’a (Gabon)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa)

“Cough” – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

“MORTEL 06” – Innoss’B (DRC)

“Sugarcane” – Camidoh (Ghana)

“Last Last” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Rush” – Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Calm Down” – Rema (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

Best Music Video

“2 Sugar” – Wizkid (Nigeria) feat. Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Baddie” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

“Loaded” – Tiwa Savage(Nigeria) & Asake (Nigeria)

“Ronda” – Blxckie (South Africa)

“Tombolo” – Kalash (Martinique)

Yatapita” – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

“Kpaflotage” – Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

Best Male

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

K.O (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Female

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

WINNER: Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Nadia Mukami (Kenya)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Collaboration

“Mine” – Show Dem Camp (Nigeria) with Oxlade (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

“Second Sermon” – Black Sherif (Ghana) with Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa) with Young Stunna (South Africa), Blxckie (South Africa)

“Stamina” – Tiwa Savage with Ayra Starr (Nigeria) & Young Jonn (Nigeria)

“Trumpet” – Olamide (Nigeria) with Ckay (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

“Many Ways” – BNXN (Nigeria) with Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Newcomer

Azawi (Uganda)

Krys M (Cameroon)

WINNER: Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Nissi (Nigeria)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Best Live

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

WINNER: Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Musa Keys (South Africa)

The Compozers (Ghana)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Producer

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Juls (Ghana)

Kabza de Small (South Africa)

Kel-P (Nigeria)

WINNER: Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

Best Gospel Artist

Benjamin Dube (South Africa)

Janet Otieno (Kenya)

Levixone (Uganda)

Moses Bliss (Nigeria)

WINNER: KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Best DJ

Danni Gato (Cape Verde)

DJ BDK (Ivory Coast)

DJ Illans (France)

DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

WINNER: Michael Brun (Haiti)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best Dancer

Tayc (France)

Uganda Ghetto Kids (Uganda)

WINNER: Robot Boii (South Africa)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Best Artist Africa – Francophone

WINNER: Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Emma’a (Gabon)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

KO-C (Cameroon)

Locko (Cameroon)

Serge Beynaud (Ivory Coast)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Artist Africa – Lusophone

Gerilson Insrael (Angola)

WINNER: Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Perola (Angola)

Plutonio (Mozambique)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Artist Africa – Anglophone

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

WINNER: Asake (Nigeria)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Best Artist – North Africa

Amira Zouhair (Morocco)

Artmasta (Tunisia)

WINNER: Dystinct (Morocco)

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

Kader Japonais (Algeria)

Raja Meziane (Algeria)

Best Artist – Rwanda

Ariel Wayz (Rwanda)

WINNER: Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Bwiza (Rwanda)

Chriss Eazy (Rwanda)

Kenny Sol (Rwanda)

Best Artist – The Caribbean

Admiral T (Guadeloupe)

Bamby (French Guiana)

Kalash (Martinique)

WINNER: Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Maureen (Martinique)

Popcaan (Jamaica)

Princess Lover (Martinique)

Best Artist – France & Belgium

Aya Nakamura (France)

Booba (France)

Nihno (France)

Ronisia (France)

Soolking (France)

WINNER: Tayc (France)

Best Artist – Indian Ocean

Donovan BTS (Mauritius)

GaEi (Madagascar)

WINNER: Goulam (Comoros)

Mik’l (Reunion)

Sega el (Reunion)

Terrell Elymoor (Mayotte)

Best Artist – UK

WINNER: Central Cee (UK)

Headie One (UK)

Ms Banks (UK)

Raye (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Artist – East Africa

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

WINNER: Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Khaligraph (Kenya)

Nadia Mukani (Kenya)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best Artist – Brazil

Djonga (Brazil)

Iza (Brazil)

Leo Santana (Brazil)

WINNER: Ludmilla (Brazil)

Luedji Luna (Brazil)