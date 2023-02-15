Old Notes Deadline: El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello present as Supreme Court adjourns case till Feb 22

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned the case on the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) till Wednesday, February 22 for hearing of the consolidated suits by 10 states.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Nigeria heard the case, and it was packed with Senior Advocates of Nigeria, other attorneys, and the governors of Kaduna and Kogi states, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello.

The CBN had planned to make the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes legal money on February 10, but the Court temporarily blocked this at the last hearing.

Legal action was taken against the Federal Government and the CBN by the states of Zamfara, Kogi, and Kaduna.

The CBN and the Federal Government were also sued by the states of Niger, Kano, Ondo, and Ekiti, all of which had previously requested to be included in the lawsuit.

Justice John Okoro presided over the initial 7-judge hearing.

He said that the court should keep in mind that its decision might have an impact on the hardships experienced by people in Nigeria.

Likewise, Lagos State, represented by Attorney General Moyosore Onigbanjo, filed a motion to be included into the litigation.

Bayelsa State, under the leadership of Damian Dodo, has also requested to be named as a defendant in the case. Edo State has also requested to be included as a respondent.