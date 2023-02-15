FG to make decision on old notes deadline today

There will be an announcement about the president’s position on the expiration of the old naira notes today.

Three state governments—Zamfara, Kaduna, and Kogi—had petitioned the Supreme Court to prevent the CBN from removing the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes from circulation.

Until the issue is heard on February 15, the court has ruled that the federal government cannot enforce the February 10 deadline for the validity of the old naira notes.

The federal government had earlier said they would comply with the supreme court’s order, as stated by Attorney General Abubakar Malami.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of CBN, persisted on the deadline despite a court injunction to the contrary.

“The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents,” Emefiele had said.

Financial institutions including banks, filling stations, supermarkets, and other business owners have also continued to reject the old naira notes.

But Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday, said it was untrue that the government took a preemptive action on the legality of the old naira notes.

“We wish to state that it is not true that the Federal Government or the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN have taken a preemptive action on the legality of currency as a legal tender in view of the pendency of the case before the Supreme Court,” Shehu said.

“The position of the government and the CBN will be made known upon the determination of the suit coming up tomorrow.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 14, 2023

Court extends order prohibiting PDP from suspending Wike

On Tuesday, the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court extended the order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from ...

YNaija February 14, 2023

Old naira notes are no longer legal tender – CBN warns Nigerians, Banks

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision prohibiting the apex bank from enforcing the February 10 expiration date for the old N200, ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

240 polling units have no registered voters – INEC

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are no registered voters in 240 polling units across the country. ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

Hoodlums attack Obidients with guns and machetes at LP Lagos rally

Some supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, have reported being assaulted by thugs in Lagos. It ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

Niger becomes fifth state to sue FG over naira redesign policy

The Niger state government has launched a lawsuit against the federal government over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s re-design of ...

YNaija February 10, 2023

Council of state tells CBN to recirculate old naira or print additional new notes

Members of the council of state have expressed support for the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail