Omawumi releases thrilling music video ‘For My Baby’

Singer and songwriter, Omawumi today released a thrilling music video for the song titled ‘For My Baby’ – the second track off her album, ‘In Her Feelings.’

Directed by Fome Peters, the new video aptly complements the song which is a ballad that has the music vocal powerhouse in total control over a blend of guitar rhythm by South African based charismatic jazz guitarist, Kunle Ayo and a perfect backup.

‘In her Feelings,’ a 7-track LP with no collaborations, was released across all digital platforms on 14 June, 2019. The album brings a mature sound vibe with a mixture of Soul, R&B, Afro pop, and Highlife.

Checkout the video:

