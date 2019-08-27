3 winners emerge in Pears ‘Baby of the Year’ competition

Three adorable babies, Kamgharida Harvey Udokogu, Afolayan Armstrong Irekristi and Obenta Fiyinfoluwa Alicia, have in that order emerged winner and runners-up in the Pears ‘Baby of the Year’ competition after three thrilling months of a fun-filled and exciting contest themed ‘Cuteness Overload.’

The winning families received cash prizes of N1million, N500,000 and N250,000 respectively.

To enter the competition, parents were required to share creative pictures of their children aged 0-3 years with any three units from the Pears Baby range of products, as three winners were finally selected from over 1,400 babies across the country.

Delivering her welcome address, Mrs. Bunmi Adeniba, Marketing Director, Unilever Ghana Nigeria, emphasized that Pears has been in the market for over 50 years, and has consistently fulfilled its promise of providing pure, mild and gentle products for mothers and their babies.

“The journey of the Pears ‘Baby of the Year’ competition started months ago with over 1,400 babies, and we are very grateful to all the family and friends who have been with us since the beginning. Thank you for sharing the warmth and joy of your babies with us all through this competition,” she said.

Actor, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Singer, Timi Dakolo, were the presiding judges at the finale which took place at Radisson hotel on Thursday, 22 August, 2019.

Over the years, Pears has continued to conscientiously produce baby care products that keep the baby’s skin nourished and healthy.

Timi Dakolo, Singer/Songwriter; Bunmi Adeniba, Marketing Director, Unilever Ghana Nigeria; Onyeka Udokogu and Chinenye Udokogu, Parents of the Pears Baby of the year 2019; Kamgharida Harvey Udokogu, Winner Pears baby of the year 2019; Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Actor; Adetoun Adegbite, Category Manager, Skin Care, Unilever Nigeria Plc. at the Pear baby of the year 2019, Grand finale
