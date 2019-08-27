Police quizzes Biodun Fatoyinbo, reportedly being held in custody

Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, is reportedly being held in custody of the Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki Area 10, Abuja over allegations of rape levelled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo in June.

According to reports from TheCable, Fatoyinbo who is being interviewed by a team of four detectives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Adaku Uche Anya had his protocol team sent out of the FCID Headquarters.

The COZA Founder had weeks ago shunned an invitation extended to him by police officers probing the allegations, while the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in a statement issued on Thursday by its President, Bishop Felix Omobude, disclosed that its probe into the allegations against Fatoyinbo was inconclusive following his failure to honour the invitation to appear before the panel.

However, in a counter statement issued Friday, in Abuja by his Senior Assistant, Ademola Adetuberu, Fatoyinbo who said his legal team advised him against appearing before the panel because they were convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session, stressed that “he was publicly disowned.”

“According to the report, Rev. Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness,” part of the statement read.

The statement further indicated that he could appear before the panel after the police investigations.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche August 24, 2019

Lala Akindoju returns to ‘The Wives’, wiser and finally in charge

Since it was published in 2007, The Wives (Kraft Books Limited) a play written by Professor Ahmed Yerima has become ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 23, 2019

Here’s all you’ve never heard about the Nigerian fashion trailblazer, Edwin Okolo

Edwin’s passion for self-expression and creativity is built on two parallels – writing as a description of thought and fashion, ...

Sponsor August 21, 2019

Migrant Resource Centre: Working to renew the Nigerian image through legal migration

The rising case of ‘illegal immigration’ globally is not a secret. It is a migrant problem that has been exacerbated ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 20, 2019

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 38 new members of Lagos State Executive Council [Full List]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday swore in 38 Commissioners and Special Advisers into the Lagos State Executive Council, charging them ...

Wilfred Okiche August 19, 2019

Locarno 2019: Diego Maradona, Baamum Nafi, Parasite come up top as best films

The 72nd edition of the Locarno film festival, the first under new artistic director Lili Hinstin was held from the ...

Suhasini Mehra August 16, 2019

How are Nigerians’ Perceptions of LGBT+ Persons Evolving?

It has been over five years since the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act was passed. In that time, along with advocating ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail