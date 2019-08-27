Police quizzes Biodun Fatoyinbo, reportedly being held in custody

Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, is reportedly being held in custody of the Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki Area 10, Abuja over allegations of rape levelled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo in June.

According to reports from TheCable, Fatoyinbo who is being interviewed by a team of four detectives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Adaku Uche Anya had his protocol team sent out of the FCID Headquarters.

The COZA Founder had weeks ago shunned an invitation extended to him by police officers probing the allegations, while the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in a statement issued on Thursday by its President, Bishop Felix Omobude, disclosed that its probe into the allegations against Fatoyinbo was inconclusive following his failure to honour the invitation to appear before the panel.

However, in a counter statement issued Friday, in Abuja by his Senior Assistant, Ademola Adetuberu, Fatoyinbo who said his legal team advised him against appearing before the panel because they were convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session, stressed that “he was publicly disowned.”

“According to the report, Rev. Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness,” part of the statement read.

The statement further indicated that he could appear before the panel after the police investigations.