Omoni Oboli Reveals Date for Release of “Wives on Strike: The Uprising,” Coming Out October 18

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has announced that the release date for her upcoming film “Wives on Strike: The Uprising” will be on October 18, 2024.

The film is a sequel to the first two parts, “Wives on Strike” and “Wives on Strike: The Revolution”, released in 2016 and 2017.

“Wives on Strike: The Uprising” will star several A-list actresses, namely Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, Tomiwa Tegbe, KieKie, Hilda Dokubo, Ufoma McDermott, Segun Arinze, Kalu Ikeagwu, Okey Bakassi, Emeka Okoye, Julius Agwu, and more.

“Wives on Strike: The Uprising” is co-produced by Tomi Adeoye. It will follow the lives of some market women who stand up against domestic violence after learning that one of their own was beaten to death by her husband.

The film is set to drop in cinemas across Nigeria on October 18.

