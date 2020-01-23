On Lagos traffic, therapy, paying house rent | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

N30,000 for 1 hour therapy session, when I can just talk about my problems with God and beg him to put King Solomon on conference call for free 🙄 — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) January 23, 2020

My rent is expiring next week and my landlord just sent me a video of a homeless man on WhatsApp, I also sent him a video of a pregnant landlady’s daughter. — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) January 23, 2020

Some of you in Lagos will start making phone calls to Abuja people at 6am, to discuss matters that are neither urgent nor important while in traffic. Listen, we don’t wake up at 6am except we have flight to catch or excercise to perform. Please don’t drag us into your hard life — M. M. Obono (@martobono) January 23, 2020

Yesterday i wanted to hit a guy but we were separated, today i saw him teaching karate…Really God is good 😭🙏🏽 — Ola 💚 (@thegreatola) January 23, 2020

The kind of potholes im Lagos ehn , you’ll enter some pot holes car radio will change station,your phone battery will die , headache and running stomach will catch you instantly — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) January 23, 2020

You eat beans to work and you think you’ll make heaven? — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) January 23, 2020