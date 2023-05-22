Optiva Capital Partners Sponsors Funnybone Live Lagos Coming Up in June

Optiva Capital Partners Limited, an industry leader in investment immigration, wealth management, and investment advisory services is sponsoring ‘Responsible Funnybone Live’ Lagos event set to hold on June 11, 2023, at Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos.

As the ultimate sponsor for this year’s Funnybone Live, Optiva Capital Partners is a company that loves to facilitate the success of exceptional talents in the entertainment industry. In January of this year, Optiva Capital Partners was the headline sponsor of the Ali Baba January 1st Concert, and it was indeed a memorable event filled with entertainment, empowerment, and laughter.

Optiva Capital Partners’ headline sponsorship of Ali Baba’s Concert in January and becoming an ultimate sponsor of Funnybone Live Lagos coming up in June is undoubtedly a curtain raiser as the bar has been raised for another back-to-back hit for the industry leader that provides excellent services in investment immigration to create more memorable experience for lovers of arts and entertainment in Nigeria.

Speaking about the forthcoming event, the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Mr. Franklin Nechi said: “We are thrilled to be the headline sponsors of this year’s Funnybone Live; Optiva Capital Partners is committed to supporting the growth and development of talents across Nigeria. Funnybone Live is just one of the many ways we are doing so. Our dedication to go beyond providing exceptional services in investment immigration and wealth management for its stakeholders and providing these types of enabling experiences sets it apart in the industry and solidifies its position as a leader in not just directly supporting the arts and entertainment industry but economically impacting its value chain.”

‘Responsible Funnybone Live’ is hosted by ace comedian, Stanley Chibunna popularly called Funny Bone. He is known for thrilling his audience with eclectic jokes and exceptional comedy displays.

Funnybone Live Lagos is one of the most anticipated comedy events of 2023 and this year’s event promises to be electrifying as Funnybone prepares to cause his audience to gasp for breath caused by laughing too much.

Optiva Capital Partners is the largest investment immigration processing company in Africa. It offers investment programs that give you and your family second citizenship and permanent residency. Optiva is uniquely suited to cater to Nigerian individuals and families looking to expand their borders, protect, grow, and optimize their wealth. Follow Optiva Capital Partners on its social media handles to get more information and exciting moments of this event.