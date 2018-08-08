Organisers of the MultiChoice Talent Factory say they received over 3,100 entries for the debut edition

Multichoice

Back in June, Africa’s leading video entertainment company MultiChoice called on aspiring young film and television creative minds and aspiring filmmakers in Africa to apply for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy programme. Aimed to ignite Africa’s creative industries by giving a 12-month educational training, the prospective students will be provided with skill sets to develop their talents, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic  African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, acting, editing, audio production, directing, film production, scriptwriting and storytelling.

Now, in a statement released recently, MultiChoice received over 3,100 entries for the programme. The company added that the regional interviews and screening process to select twenty of the most noteworthy candidates have begun. Successful applicants will have an exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills in the company of industry experts during the one-year long programme incubation.

Nigerian filmmaker and director of MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy in Nigeria Demi Odugbemi stated before that the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy is the most exciting intervention in the African creative industries till date. “The next generation must understand that as filmmakers, they are historians of the modern age. We’ve got to have great filmmakers who ate willing to take on big themes and unearth untold stories and all of that requires us to be very deliberate that the next generation will simply not tell stories uneducated.”

The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy is a fully-funded scheme, and slated to begin October 1.

