Entertainment Roundup: Janet Jackson and Cardi B to headline the Global Citizen festival, D’banj releases new single for wife I More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

Pop legend Janet Jackson and fast-rising rapper Cardi B will headline the Global Citizen festival in New York to rally support for preserving international aid to eradicate extreme poverty.

The critically acclaimed experimentalist Janelle Monae, R&B sensation The Weeknd, activist songwriter John Legend and young pop star Shawn Mendes will also play the September 29 festival in Central Park, organizers announced Tuesday.

Nigerian Entertainer, D’banj has shared an excerpt from his new single dedicated to his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

The song, although without a title was shared on his official Instagram account, with the caption:

“Together We Will Pass Every Test That We Pass Through. This Is For You My ❤️#WhatYouWant#LetterToMyWife #Everything#MamaDaniel

Big Brother Naija 2018 first runner-up, Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) has alleged that a person claiming to be a fan of Alex and Tobi threatened to bath her with acid.

 

In reaction, fellow housemate in the #BBNaija house, Ifuennada recanted how Alex and Tobi had faced similar threats and embarrasing moments from fans of Ceec, many of which she (Alex) shared with her.

She sued for peace among them and urged them to call their fans to order.

[See end of thread]

 

A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on

Pop star, Wizkid has announced a list of events and places around the world he is billed to perform beginning this August.

The ‘Soco’ crooner disclosed the information on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

 

