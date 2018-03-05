Here’s the full list of winners at the #Oscars 2018

The 90th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States.

The 2018 Oscars came to a close with “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” having big nights.

The first award of the night went to Sam Rockwell for best supporting actor for his role in “Three Billboards.”

Later in the evening, “Three Billboard’s” Frances McDormand also won best actress and used her speech to promote gender equality.

“If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees stand with me,” she said. “All the filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the composers,” she continued as more women stood up and applauded her.

She continued, “Look around … because we all have stories to tell.”

See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture: “The Shape of Water”

Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Original Screenplay: “Get Out”

Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me by Your Name”

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman”

Animated Feature: “Coco”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049”

Film Editing: “Dunkirk”

Animated Short: “Dear Basketball”

Live Action Short: “The Silent Child”

Documentary Short: “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

Score: “The Shape of Water”

Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco”

Production Design: “The Shape of Water”

Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049”

Costume Design: “Phantom Thread”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour”

Documentary Feature: “Icarus”

Sound Editing: “Dunkirk”

Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk”