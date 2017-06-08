Osinbajo commiserates with victims of Borno insurgency (PHOTOS)

It was earlier reported today that Yemi Osinbajo, paid a visit to Maiduguri, Borno State capital, hours after Boko Haram members attacked some towns in the city.

Osinbajo’s visit was aimed at launching the special intervention relief plan for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Releasing photos of the visit, Osinbajo said he was there to “commence a new chapter of our journey back to peace and prosperity in an important region.”

He added, “The journey has been long and hard, many who were there have lost family members, property and livelihood but they didn’t lose faith.

“I salute your steadfastness, your sacrifices and fortitude in the most challenging circumstances.”