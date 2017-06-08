Osinbajo visits Maiduguri hours after Boko Haram attack

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has visited Maiduguri, Borno State capital hours after Boko Haram members attacked some towns in the city.

Osinbajo’s visit is aimed at launching the special intervention relief plan for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The insurgents had killed some persons and burned houses, forcing residents to flee their homes.

The acting president visited the palace of the shehu of Borno where he said that it was the priority of President Muhammadu Buhari that IDPs are fed.

Under the special intervention relief plan, bags of grains will be distributed to IDPs quarterly.