Live Blog: Fired FBI Director, James Comey testifies before US Senate about Russian/Trump ties

James Comey, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, arrives to testify before the Senate Intelligence Select Committee during an open hearing.

Director of the Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI), James Comey was fired on 9 May by President Donald Trump in the middle of investigations into possible ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

Comey was invited to stand before the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify “on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections,”, Vox reports.

Comey’s testimony is set to be a defining moment for President Trump’s fate before the Senate considering the revelation after his dismissal that Trump had urged him to shut down investigations into former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

Flynn resigned in February after it was found he misled Vice President, Mike Pence about the nature of talks he had with the Russian ambassador a month the general election.

We will be bringing you live updates from Comey’s hearing as events unfold.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20174:32 pm

Comey said he shared his memos because he thought it would lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20174:29 pm

Senator Martin Heinrich from New Mexico has now taken the floor. He’s asking if the President ever asked him what to do to protect Americans from Russian interference.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20174:25 pm

James Comey showed copies of his memo to “a close friend” who was a Professor of Columbia Law School to hand it to a reporter. He did this because felt the need to put this out in “public square” after President Trump tweeted about the tapes.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20174:21 pm

Senator Susan Collins: “Let me make clear, the President never have cleared the room [on May 9] and never should have asked you [about Flynn].

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20174:12 pm

Comey: the FBI’s judgment was that Att. Gen Sessions was going to recuse himself from the Russian investigations.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20174:10 pm

Senator Ron Wyden has now taken over. “Looking back, did that dinner suggest that your job would be contingent upon how conducted the investigations”?

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20174:07 pm

Senator Rubio is now asking about “the McCabe thing”.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20174:03 pm

Senator Marc Rubio has now taken the floor. He’s asking why Comey didn’t bring it to anybody’s attention when all of this was happening.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:59 pm

James Comey, as an aside, expressed hopes that there are tapes of his meeting with Trump as the President alluded to.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:58 pm

About his conversation with Trump asking him to “lift this cloud”, James Comey thinks Trump meant that the investigation was getting in the way of him doing what he wanted to do and by “lifting the cloud”, that he may have meant telling him if he was under investigation.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:56 pm

About the statements: “I hope you can see your way to letting this go” (about General Michael Flynn), James Comey says he took the President’s words as “a direction” even though he did not obey it.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:54 pm

Senator Dianne Feinstein has taken the floor. “Why do you think you were fired?” is her first question.

James Comey: I think because of the Russian investigations. “Something about the way I was handling it”.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:52 pm

James Comey: The report by the New York Times in February “in the main” was false.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:48 pm

Senator James Risch has now taken the floor.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:48 pm

That was Comey.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:47 pm

I had one classified conversation with the President where he asked him about a brief investigation into an intelligence operation.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:46 pm

James Comey wrote his memos in an unclassified manner.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:45 pm

My impression about February 14th was that “something big” was about to happen.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:43 pm

James Comey: “My common sense” told me that the dinner was in the context of building a relationship based on the President looking “to get something for granting my request to stay on the job”

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:41 pm

Senator Mark Warner is asking about Comey and Trump’s private dinner.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:39 pm

James Comey says he felt the need to document his interactions with the President because of a combination of factors. First, the circumstances – he was alone with the President. Second, the subject-matter and, third, he was honestly concerned that the President was going to lie about the details of their meeting.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:36 pm

Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chairman has resumed questioning Director Comey.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:35 pm

James Comey has no doubt that the Senate Intelligence Committee can carry out its oversight functions in investigating the Russia ties to the 2016 elections.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:31 pm

James Comey says it’s normal for foreign governments to reach out during American elections but it’s difficult to say “in the abstract” at what point that contact crosses into the realm of counterintelligence and raise concerns.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:28 pm

Senator Richard Burr: Have you learnt anything at all from the way you handled the Hillary Clinton email investigations?”

James Comey: No.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:26 pm

James Comey says he has “no doubt” whatsoever that Russia meddled in the U.S 2016 elections.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:25 pm

James Comey says he was “confused” and “increasingly concerned” by the “shifting explanations” about his firing – both the official reasons and those President Trump gave to the media.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:19 pm

James Comey is now giving his introductory remarks. He won’t repeat the address he already submitted.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:18 pm

The Vice Chairman, in his address just said that President Trump, asides “pressuring” Comey to leave the Russia investigation also “pressured’ other Intelligence Chiefs.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:14 pm

Senator Mark Warner, the Vice Chairman of the Intelligence Committee is saying that the Committee has never had any reason to question Comey’s integrity.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:07 pm

Chairman, Intelligence Committee, Senator Richard Burr gives the opening address requesting Comey’s side of the story.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:05 pm

The hearing has begun.

Tolu Omoyeni June 8, 20173:04 pm

James Comey has just arrived Capitol Hill for senate hearing.

