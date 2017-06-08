Live Blog: Fired FBI Director, James Comey testifies before US Senate about Russian/Trump ties

The moment is finally here!

Director of the Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI), James Comey was fired on 9 May by President Donald Trump in the middle of investigations into possible ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

Comey was invited to stand before the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify “on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections,”, Vox reports.

Comey’s testimony is set to be a defining moment for President Trump’s fate before the Senate considering the revelation after his dismissal that Trump had urged him to shut down investigations into former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

Flynn resigned in February after it was found he misled Vice President, Mike Pence about the nature of talks he had with the Russian ambassador a month the general election.

We will be bringing you live updates from Comey’s hearing as events unfold.