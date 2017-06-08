2019: The rundown on the new political parties

by Alexander O. Onukwue

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced the approval of the applications of five (5) new associations to become registered Political Parties in Nigeria. They include the Young Progressive Party (YPP), the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The new parties now take the number of registered political parties in Nigeria to 45, with more applications expected to come under review for approval as the electoral season for 2019 draws increasingly closer.

Beside the APDA, there is not any information on any of these parties available. With scarce information, we attempt a tentative of profile each here based on the names they have chosen, and in comparison with the parties already existing:

Young Progressive Party

The Young Progressive Party is the second party to be going with the title that seeks to target and embrace the Youth. Will the next Emmanuel Macron come from one of these?

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance

The ‘biggest’ of the newly registered parties, APDA has got a few of the known players from the mainstream parties. Internal frictions in the PDP have led to widespread disillusionment amongst many members, especially from the faction led by Ahmed Makarfi. APDA becomes the second party named ‘Advanced’ in Nigeria, but how much can they advance from the traits inherited from their parent party?

New Generation Party of Nigeria

A ‘New Generation’ would pre-suppose a break with an old generation. New people? New ideas? Is this the party of the tech and dot come generation? Or the party to introduce new ways of adapting stomach infrastructure campaigns for the New Generation?

All Democratic Peoples Movement

Aptly integrates the most popular words used in naming political parties in Nigeria; will this be any different from the current ruling Party which seeks ‘All’ but no one is smiling, or from the ‘Democratic’ predecessor who is now on life-support?

Action Democratic Party

To inspire Democracy through Action? You’re welcome.