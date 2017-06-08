Nigerian Air Force speaks out on allegations of a coup

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed allegations of a coup plot by an online media platform.

In a statement issued on Thursday, The NAF said reaffirmed its loyalty to the present administration and the Nigerian Constitution, insisting that it would do nothing to truncate the nation’s democracy, The Nation reports.

The Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said “the attention of the Nigerian Air Force has been drawn to a mischievous allegation by an online media organisation of the NAF’s involvement in the planning of a purported coup d’état to take over the reins of government.

“The NAF considers it most ridiculous that anyone in his/her right senses, especially in the Twenty-First Century, could still be fixated on the possibility of effecting a change in government in Nigeria in any way other than through the ballot box.

“It would be recalled that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, had on 18 May 2017, while commissioning new residential accommodation for personnel at NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive Abuja, emphatically pledged the loyalty of the NAF to the President and Commander-in-Chief as well as to the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is imperative to state that the earlier stance of the NAF on the unfortunate coup rumours has not changed.

“The NAF is a highly professional and apolitical Service that is focused on ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as facilitating a safe and secure environment for Nigerians to prosper while conducting their legal businesses. The strong belief of the NAF in democratic values was also demonstrated during the recent Gambian crisis.

“The NAF was the first and only air force that ensured the will of Gambians was not subverted by promptly deploying its fighter aircraft, in addition to its transport aircraft to airlift needed troops and logistics, in readiness to preserve the country’s democracy, in line with the Federal Government’s directives.

“It is therefore inconceivable that the same NAF would be involved in any way in any attempt to dismantle the political structure in Nigeria.

“It appears some individuals with unknown intentions are bent on further spreading the malicious misinformation and hence, the need for the NAF to react.

“The Chief of the Air Staff would like to assure Nigerians as a whole of the unalloyed loyalty of all NAF personnel to the President and Commander-in-Chief as well as to the Government of Nigeria as democratically constituted.

“We, therefore, appeal to those peddling these false stories to cease, as they are constituting a source of distraction to NAF personnel, who are sacrificing on a daily basis to ensure the security of Nigeria.”