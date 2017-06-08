Carpenter sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for raping 9-year-old

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos North LGA, on Thursday sentenced an 18-year-old carpenter, Aslam Awal, to two years imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old boy.

The presiding Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, gave the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of the unnatural offence and begged the court for leniency.

“It was the devil that pushed me to do it; this is the first time and I will not repeat it again, have mercy on me,’’ Awal pleaded.

The matter was reported to the police by the mother of the boy, Zuleika Saheed on Jan. 5.

The Police said the complainant, who resides at Yan Doka Street, Jos, overheard her 9-year-old son, who was in bed sleeping with his younger sister, asking her to lick his manhood.

He added that the son told her mother that Awal once had anal sex with him inside his shop in Yan Doka Street, an act which never left his mind.

Ibrahim said during the police investigation, the convict confessed to having lured the victim into his shop and raped him through the anus.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened section 284 of the Penal Code, The Nation reports.