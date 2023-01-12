Jos Pastor arrested for staging his own abduction twice to swindle church members of ransom money

Albarka Bitrus Sukuya, a pastor from Jenta Apata in the Jos North Local Government Area, was arrested by the Plateau State Command for staging his kidnapping to swindle church members of ransom money.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated in a press release that the accused pastor pretended to be abducted and accepted ransoms for his release.

“The Plateau State Police Command has again uncovered the nefarious act of one pastor Albarka Bitrus Sukuya, ‘m’, of Jenta Apata, Jos who on several occasions staged his kidnap with his cohorts and receive ransom from sympathizing members of his congregation.

“Sequel to his spurious kidnaps of 14/11/2022 and 30/11/2022 where the sum of Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N400,000) and Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) were respectively paid by his sympathizers as ransom for his release, the incidents triggered suspicion.

“Through credible intelligence, the clergyman was invited by the DPO Nassarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan and investigation commenced immediately. In the course of the investigation, it was established that the suspect has been conspiring with his gang to stage his kidnap and fraudulently collect ransom.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime and mentioned the following persons as his accomplices, Baruk Mailale, Nathaniel Bitrus both males of Yelwan Zangam village of Jos-North and 3 Aye (surname yet to be known) ‘male of Jalingo, Taraba State.”

According to the suspect’s testimony, he also admitted to torching two motor cars (a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota) and a bicycle parked at ECWA Bishara 3 Jenta Apata belonging to his coworkers, one of whom he said hated him, alluding to his senior pastor.

He stated that police officers from Nassarawa Gwong Division, Jos-North LGA apprehended two (2) of the suspects, Baruk Mailale and Nathaniel Bitrus, and that attempts are being made to apprehend the third suspect, Aye.