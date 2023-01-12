Tinubu never made ‘Bala Bulu Bulaba’ gaffe, created by internet pranksters – Orji Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the Senate, has stated that he does not trust the rambling utterances ascribed to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Recent gaffes made by Tinubu during his presidential campaigns have prompted many Nigerians to argue that the former governor of Lagos State is not physically fit to run for president in 2023.

However, according to Kalu, the presidential contender has no health issues.

This was stated by the former governor of Abia State on the Channels Television taped show Political Paradigm.

“His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick,” Kalu said.

Kalu stated that it is untrue that the APC presidential candidate lately sounded confused on the campaign trail, and added that the ambiguous utterances ascribed to Tinubu were forgeries created by internet pranksters.

“These are things you people go to form. You go to use the internet and all the rest of them to do it”, he said.

Even though he was not there at the campaign rally when Tinubu made the baba blue blunder, he will not trust anyone who claims the governing party’s presidential nominee made the remark.

Tinubu, meantime, has frequently refuted the allegation that he is not qualified to run for president.

In a recent interview with Freedom Radio, which he provided while on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, the APC presidential contender dismissed as fake news claims that he is not physically able to run Nigeria.

He stated that individuals making such allegations against him have nothing but falsehoods and nonsense to say.