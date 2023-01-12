Tinubu never made ‘Bala Bulu Bulaba’ gaffe, created by internet pranksters – Orji Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the Senate, has stated that he does not trust the rambling utterances ascribed to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Recent gaffes made by Tinubu during his presidential campaigns have prompted many Nigerians to argue that the former governor of Lagos State is not physically fit to run for president in 2023.

However, according to Kalu, the presidential contender has no health issues.

This was stated by the former governor of Abia State on the Channels Television taped show Political Paradigm.

“His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick,” Kalu said.

Kalu stated that it is untrue that the APC presidential candidate lately sounded confused on the campaign trail, and added that the ambiguous utterances ascribed to Tinubu were forgeries created by internet pranksters.

“These are things you people go to form. You go to use the internet and all the rest of them to do it”, he said.

Even though he was not there at the campaign rally when Tinubu made the baba blue blunder, he will not trust anyone who claims the governing party’s presidential nominee made the remark.

Tinubu, meantime, has frequently refuted the allegation that he is not qualified to run for president.

In a recent interview with Freedom Radio, which he provided while on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, the APC presidential contender dismissed as fake news claims that he is not physically able to run Nigeria.

He stated that individuals making such allegations against him have nothing but falsehoods and nonsense to say.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija January 12, 2023

Jos Pastor arrested for staging his own abduction twice to swindle church members of ransom money

Albarka Bitrus Sukuya, a pastor from Jenta Apata in the Jos North Local Government Area, was arrested by the Plateau ...

YNaija January 12, 2023

Vote with your conscience – Tacha advises commuters as she gives PVC owners cash gifts

As she offers financial incentives to PVC owners, well-known influencer Anita Natacha Akide, well known by her stage Tacha, has ...

YNaija January 11, 2023

Desmond Elliott spotted with “Jagaban 23” t-shirt

Actor Desmond Elliot has been spotted campaigning for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Elliot posed ...

YNaija January 10, 2023

Kate Henshaw elected Actors Guild national PRO

Renowned veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, has been elected unopposed as the National Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of ...

YNaija January 9, 2023

Thousands petition 8th AFRIMA to disqualify Brymo over “hate speech”

There have been thousands of calls for artist Brymo to be disqualified from the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) due ...

YNaija January 9, 2023

Asking for body count is pointless – Joeboy

The Nigerian musician Joeboy believes it is futile to ask a potential partner for their body count. The number of partners ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail