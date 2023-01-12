He has no political experience, was handed office on a platter of gold – PDP Guber candidate, Jandor slams Sanwo-Olu

Governor candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, claims that poverty in the state has worsened since Babajide Sanwo-Olu took office.

This was stated by Adediran, also known as Jandor, during Thursday’s episode of Sunrise Daily on Channels Television.

He said that the state’s unemployment rate has increased dramatically from 14.6% to 37.6% and that this is evidence that the state is failing to realize its potential as the commercial center of the country.

“Poverty rate when this guy (Sanwo-Olu) came into government in 2019 was 4.5 percent today it is 8.5 percent. The unemployment rate when he came into office was 14.6 percent, today it is 37.16 percent,” he said.

“That is what the latest NBS report says. We had another report that in the year 2022, Lagos is not ranked among the top five states with fiscal performance with all the money. Another report speaks about the safest state in Nigeria, Lagos is not among the first 10.

“You have a government with huge resources and you still have all these statistics not speaking to the successes, it shows failure. The reason is not far-fetched, there is a monopoly that will need to break up to open up the space for new and fresh ideas. Until that is done, we will continue to have the same report.”

Adediran, who was a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Sanwo-Olu does not have the political structure to win the governorship election, noting that he is inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.

“The current governor is a product of the terrible system that we are speaking to. As far as this campaign and everything is concerned, I will tell you that the current governor is inconsequential,” he said.

“He is inconsequential because politically he has no experience, he has no structure, and somebody just handed that office to him on a platter of gold.”