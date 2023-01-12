DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

Doyin Okupe, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), was taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) at Lagos’s Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday morning.

Okupe was scheduled to take a flight to London on Virgin Atlantic before the secret police detained him.

In a statement released on Thursday, DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya stated that he had been detained at the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Afunanya stated that the LP leader had been handed over to the anti-graft agency.

“Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this (Thursday) morning at the instance of the EFCC.

“He has long been handed over to the Commission which requested for the action. “Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic,” the DSS spokesman said.

Okupe was the director-general of the campaign of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He resigned in December after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja on December 19, 2022 declared him guilty of accepting over N200 million payment from former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, saying that his acts breached the Money Laundering Act.

The court decided that Okupe was guilty in counts 34, 35, 36, and 59 and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of a fine.

Okupe, an associate of Obi right from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until the duo joined the LP this year, later paid a N13m fine.

Following the resignation of Okupe, a longtime assistant to then-President Goodluck Jonathan named Akin Osuntokun was elected to be Obi’s campaign director general.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija January 12, 2023

Don’t hand over a sick country to a sick person – Peter Obi at UNN

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has cautioned Nigerians not to hand the nation over to a “sick ...

YNaija January 12, 2023

He has no political experience, was handed office on a platter of gold – PDP Guber candidate, Jandor slams Sanwo-Olu

Governor candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, claims that poverty in the state has worsened ...

YNaija January 11, 2023

INEC registers over 93m voters for 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 93, 469,008 voters for the 2023 polls. According to the ...

YNaija January 11, 2023

Countries and organizations give loans to Nigeria because we can repay – Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has made some remarks about the reasons why other nations and organizations are willing to lend ...

YNaija January 10, 2023

Buhari: “I have stabilized the country and fulfilled my promise on Boko Haram”

President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.) claims that “God has helped” his regime “eliminate Boko Haram” in the North-East. The ...

YNaija January 10, 2023

Election cancellation due to insecurity is possible, but we won’t allow it – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that upcoming elections would go on as scheduled despite security concerns. This ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail