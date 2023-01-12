Vote with your conscience – Tacha advises commuters as she gives PVC owners cash gifts

As she offers financial incentives to PVC owners, well-known influencer Anita Natacha Akide, well known by her stage Tacha, has urged Nigerians to vote according to their moral convictions.

The reality personality began a solo campaign to urge Nigerians on voting for their preferred candidate and possessing their PVCs ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a video she posted online, the brand influencer and BBNaija star went out on the streets and randomly asked people if they had their PVCs.

Those who could prove they had one were rewarded monetarily.

Tacha said she gives money because she cares, not because she has a lot.

She underlined the necessity of remembering that voting isn’t for oneself but for one’s family because the results affect everyone.

