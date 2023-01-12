Vote with your conscience – Tacha advises commuters as she gives PVC owners cash gifts

As she offers financial incentives to PVC owners, well-known influencer Anita Natacha Akide, well known by her stage Tacha, has urged Nigerians to vote according to their moral convictions.

The reality personality began a solo campaign to urge Nigerians on voting for their preferred candidate and possessing their PVCs ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a video she posted online, the brand influencer and BBNaija star went out on the streets and randomly asked people if they had their PVCs.

Those who could prove they had one were rewarded monetarily.

Tacha said she gives money because she cares, not because she has a lot.

She underlined the necessity of remembering that voting isn’t for oneself but for one’s family because the results affect everyone.

See video below

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija January 11, 2023

Desmond Elliott spotted with “Jagaban 23” t-shirt

Actor Desmond Elliot has been spotted campaigning for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Elliot posed ...

YNaija January 9, 2023

Thousands petition 8th AFRIMA to disqualify Brymo over “hate speech”

There have been thousands of calls for artist Brymo to be disqualified from the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) due ...

YNaija January 9, 2023

Asking for body count is pointless – Joeboy

The Nigerian musician Joeboy believes it is futile to ask a potential partner for their body count. The number of partners ...

YNaija January 7, 2023

‘The best of them all’ — Judy Austin celebrates husband Yul Edochie on his 41st birthday

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, took to social media to wish the Nollywood actor a happy birthday. On Saturday, ...

YNaija January 7, 2023

Stay and rebuild Nigeria – Oyedepo cautions Nigerian youths against japa

Bishop David Oyedepo has issued a warning to young people to avoid the ‘Japa’ syndrome (leaving Nigeria for greener pastures). ...

YNaija January 7, 2023

I’ve had two abortions – Phyna

Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, says she has had two abortions in the past. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail