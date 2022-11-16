Buhari inherited an economy in recession and turned it around – Yahaya Bello

According to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Nigeria is doing better than several developed countries thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

Bello stated that Buhari had performed admirably in terms of infrastructure development.

On Tuesday, he addressed the crowd gathered in Jos, Plateau State, for the official launch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) election campaign.

Bello remembered that Buhari inherited an economy in recession, which he turned around.

The Governor hoped that Buhari would pass over authority to Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, so that he could continue the good work.

Bello stated that Tinubu would emulate his achievements as governor of Lagos State if elected president of Nigeria.

Speaking on Buhari’s strides, Bello said, “You have done so well in terms of infrastructure and our economy.

“You inherited it when there were recessions and challenges across the world.

“Today in Nigeria, we are better than so many countries, including developed ones.

“Your Excellency, you have done it from 2015 to 2019, from 2019 till date – you are going to handover to Tinubu so he can continue to replicate what he did in Lagos and what Shettima did in Borno State across this country.”