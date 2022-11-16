Buhari inherited an economy in recession and turned it around – Yahaya Bello

According to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Nigeria is doing better than several developed countries thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

Bello stated that Buhari had performed admirably in terms of infrastructure development.

On Tuesday, he addressed the crowd gathered in Jos, Plateau State, for the official launch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) election campaign.

Bello remembered that Buhari inherited an economy in recession, which he turned around.

The Governor hoped that Buhari would pass over authority to Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, so that he could continue the good work.

Bello stated that Tinubu would emulate his achievements as governor of Lagos State if elected president of Nigeria.

Speaking on Buhari’s strides, Bello said, “You have done so well in terms of infrastructure and our economy.

“You inherited it when there were recessions and challenges across the world.

“Today in Nigeria, we are better than so many countries, including developed ones.

“Your Excellency, you have done it from 2015 to 2019, from 2019 till date – you are going to handover to Tinubu so he can continue to replicate what he did in Lagos and what Shettima did in Borno State across this country.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 15, 2022

Campaign for Tinubu and Shettima underway with Buhari and others in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead All Progressives Congress (APC) officials to the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, ...

YNaija November 14, 2022

Child rights activist sues Peter Obi for involving a toddler in rally

Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre, an advocate for children’s rights, has sued the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for N50 million ...

YNaija November 12, 2022

Naira Redesign: Everything you need to know

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will not change its mind about the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ...

YNaija November 11, 2022

Dollar falls to N730 at parallel market; Hoarders of naira notes purchasing dollar bills from BDEs

The naira, which has been depreciating against major currencies for the past two weeks, has made a comeback in the ...

YNaija November 10, 2022

Lady jumps into Lagos Lagoon in apparent suicide attempt

On Thursday, a middle-aged woman committed what appears to be suicide by jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge into Lagos ...

YNaija November 8, 2022

NDLEA alerts public of plot to introduce new narcotic “Fentanyl”, Heroin’s synthetic cousin – Here’s all you need to know

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has discovered intentions to introduce Fentanyl, a narcotic, to the Nigerian market. The agency ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail