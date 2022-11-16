Trump makes official his intention to run for president again in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has announced his bid for the White House in 2024.

This announcement comes at a time when some members of the Republican party hold Trump personally responsible for the lackluster performance of the party in the midterm elections that took place last week.

On Tuesday night, when addressing an audience at his estate in Florida, the politician, who is 76 years old, stated that his campaign for the presidency was exactly what the United States needed as a recovery from decline.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” he said.

“We are a nation in decline. For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair. We have to save our country.”

Trump was the first US president to be impeached twice, and his divisive rhetoric, for which he received widespread criticism, did much to divide the country during his presidency.

Multiple investigations are being carried out on his conduct before, during, and after his first time as president.

These include claims of fraud by his family business, his role in the attack on the US Capitol last year, his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections, and the storage of confidential information at his Mar-a-Lago property.

Numerous observers, including some Republicans, have questioned whether the former president is the party’s ideal candidate.

Trump’s announcement pits him against President Joe Biden, who has stated that he may seek re-election in 2024.