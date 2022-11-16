Peter Obi lives in Lagos, I’ll return him to Anambra – Tinubu; Lagos lawmaker Abdulsobur Omititi dies at Tinubu rally in Jos | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Peter Obi lives in Lagos, I’ll return him to Anambra – Tinubu

Lagos lawmaker Abdulsobur Omititi dies at Tinubu rally in Jos

He remains my brother – Peter Obi reacts to Soludo’s outbursts

Nigerian military eliminates bandit leaders Alaji Gana, Halilu Buzu

‘Dead party, dead fish can never be sweet’ – Tinubu mocks PDP, Atiku

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Peter Obi lives in Lagos, I’ll return him to Anambra – Tinubu

On Tuesday, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, disclosed that his Labour Party opponent, Mr. Peter Obi, resided in Lagos State.

Tinubu said at the APC presidential campaign launch in the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, that Obi does not know the route to his hometown in Anambra State.

Tinubu stated that the former governor of Anambra would return to the state after the presidential elections of 2023.

He said, “Peter Obi, Haaa! This Obidient. He lives in Lagos not in Anambra. He doesn’t know the road. We will return him to Anambra. We will chart him a new course.”

President Muhammadu Buhari and other party stakeholders were at the campaign kick-off in Jos on Tuesday.

Some of the APC Governors who made remarks at the rally urged Nigerians to vote for Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima to succeed Buhari in 2023.

Lagos lawmaker Abdulsobur Omititi dies at Tinubu rally in Jos

A representative of the Lagos State Assembly, Hon. Abdulsobur Olayiwola Olawale is dead.

The deceased, popularly known as Omititi, represented the Mushin II state constituency.

According to reports, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain collapsed and died at the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the APC, launched his 2023 campaign on Tuesday in Plateau State.

Omititi presided over the House Committee on Local Government Services.

In 2017, the late politician was installed as the Sariki Adeen of the Mushin Central Mosque.

He remains my brother – Peter Obi reacts to Soludo’s outbursts

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has responded to the recent attack against him by Charles Soludo, the current governor of Anambra State.

Recall that Soludo criticized his predecessor Obi on Monday, claiming he lacked the ability to win the February presidential election.

Soludo’s outburst was deemed unnecessary by supporters of the LP candidate, who reacted negatively to the news.

Obi, speaking on Tuesday at the 2022 Lagos Business School (LBS) Alumni Conference in Lagos, responded by stating that Soludo is still his brother.

According to Obi, “Soludo remains my brother, we are very close. I remain prayerful for him. For other things which I didn’t succeed, God has given him opportunity to do it and succeed.

“So, if there is anything pending, governance doesn’t finish, people are still in government in America, so you stop where you will stop, other people will continue from there.

“He is the governor of the state; he is my senior brother, he is even more intelligent than me because he is a professor, I am a trader, so he knows more and will be able to do things better than I am doing it.

“I have done my little own as a trader, now the professor is there he will do his own as a professor, the schools I didn’t roof he will roof them, that’s how government goes.”

In response to Soludo’s earlier assertion that Obi’s investments in the state were little, the Labour Party candidate stated that there are still evidence of his investments while serving as governor of the state.

Making clarifications on the investment, Obi said, “The one they said is worthless, we invested 3.5 billion naira in International Breweries. That facility is there employing directly and indirectly over 10,000 Anambarians. The shares was at a time being sold at N50, today the shares is about N5 or so.

“When you spread your investment some will go up some will come down but overall the company is still there, the company is still doing well, it is still part of the global chain and everything. I needed to explain it not because I am defending comments by my brother.”

Nigerian military eliminates bandit leaders Alaji Gana, Halilu Buzu

Alaji Gana, another bandit leader, was among the terrorists killed in Kaduna on Monday.

Gana was killed by a bombardment of the Kidandan Forest in the Giwa Local Government Area.

His death followed that of fellow insurgent Halilu Buzu Sububu in the Maradun Local Government Area of the Zamfara State.

According to defense intelligence, the kingpins and their footsoldiers were attacked independently after their positions were known.

The Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) Air Component destroyed logistics bases that contained ammunition, trucks, motorcycles, and other booty.

According to a military source, Buzu was slain alongside his sons Ceri, Dan’mosalmi, Danbarkeji, Guguwa, Dan Sha Bakai, and Hana Zuwa.

The late Buzu and his legendary gang were involved in kidnapping for ransom and livestock rustling.

‘Dead party, dead fish can never be sweet’ – Tinubu mocks PDP, Atiku

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, has ridiculed the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, according to Tinubu, represents a false ideology, while the PDP is a defunct party that should be rejected in the 2023 elections.

He said: “One of them, I don’t want to call their names. Is it Atiku? Atilukated what? Wrong theory. Mark it down. Wrong theory for Atiku.

“They want to come back. Tell them that a dead fish cannot be sweet in any soup.”

The event was attended by his running mate, Kashim Shettima; President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Governors elected on the party’s platform; and other party national stakeholders.

Tinubu’s comment came at a time both presidential candidates met at the Abuja airport.

While Tinubu was heading to Jos, Atiku was going to Lagos to honour a lecture.

During the meeting, Tinubu told Atiku that he had relocated from Lagos State to Abuja.