Osinbajo has shown uncommon pragmatism | Insiders speak on the Acting president’s speech on Biafra

Perhaps this is the first time in recent years that a Nigerian leader would be giving a sober, cautious and yet direct approach to the Biafran question and agitation. Insiders gave various perspectives to the Vice President’s speech which was titled “Greater together than apart”, where he addressed the Biafran question, stating that is better for the country to remain as one. Though seen from varying perspectives, most of the Insiders are of the opinion that this line of reasoning on the Biafran question is new and a welcome development.

According to an Insider with the PDP, “That the discourse over Biafra has been elevated to a state matter by the Acting President is a plus to democracy, and further giving credence to the fact that agitation is a legitimate tool and not a death sentence, after all. I sincerely hope discussions over Biafra will continue by the Nigerian state as a serious concern to address decades of injustice against the East. The intervention of Osinbajo and his comment is a good step forward.”

The approach of the Vice President took a new slant, something that even IPOB might not have prepared for since they are used to the tough stance of the Federal government on the issue which at the same time had led to the publicity and popularity of the pro-Biafra group in recent times. This is the position shared by another Insider, who believes that “The acting President has shown uncommon pragmatism in dealing with the Biafran agitation. It is not something that will go down well with the likes of IPOB who seem to feed on the hardline stance of the government. This sudden conciliatory tone will put a dent in that”.

“I think it is a welcome development that political leaders are finally speaking on our past and I would like to see this continue as healing can only take place when people are allowed to open up and talk about what hurts them,” said another Insider with the APC.

Another Insider with the APC is convinced that “The speech is quite a shift from the usual government position”, he explained further that what the Vice President meant is that “Nigeria’s unity and the basis of our being together is negotiable. This is huge because prior to this, successive administrations insist that it isn’t, and shut out voices of those dissatisfied with the status quo. This also means that it’ll make the government sell the idea of a united Nigeria to those who harbour desires to leave, and this is what he did with his speech,” he concluded.

And so “it’s a really good sign that the Presidency is identifying with ‘Biafra’, it’s a part of our history that cannot be wished away, and the Acting President being present at the occasion signified a needed first step towards genuine reconciliation, and a clear departure from the previous tradition of the Nigerian state wanting nothing to do with anything related to the topic” said another Insider with the APC.

Another Insider with the PDP is of the opinion that, “The Vice President in taking that position was attempting to straddle an uncomfortable fence with issues that threaten the continued presence of Nigeria as we know it. Short of incarcerating Nnamdi Kanu and shooting at unarmed Biafrans in the South East, the Federal Government has long ignored the Biafran agitation and through their ill-advised attempt to stifle it through underhanded means have inadvertently aided the agitation in gaining traction in the minds of even the most apathetic south easterner. Perhaps rather than engage in rhetorics and flowery language in an attempt to obfuscate issues, the government of the day needs to tackle these issues headlong and invite the agitators to a discussion. If the wish is for a continued existence as ‘One Nigeria”, then the underlying issues must be tackled head on with a view to reaching amicable solutions and finding comfortable middle grounds for all parties involved.”

“I agree with the Vice President on the salient points raised that even with separation as the case may be, there would still be issues of marginalisation. The Biafra debate is an intellectual one.” The Insider who went on to emphasise the issue of referendum in relations to other western countries further stated that “The Acting President is right to say we are stronger together, but the issues of the marginalisation of the Biafrans must be addressed”

