Osinbajo inaugurates 15 new appointed Perm Secs

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday, at the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, inaugurated the 15 new permanent secretaries who were appointed recently. Also assigned portfolios to them.

The permanent secretaries have been posted as follows: Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia)- Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom) -Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra) -Ministry of Women Affairs; and Walson-Jack Didi Esther (Bayelsa)- Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Others are Gekpe George Isu (Cross River) -Ministry of Information and Culture; Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta) -Budget and National Planning; Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo) – Ministry of Health; Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti) -Office of the Head of Service of the Federation; Abdullahi Abdulazeez (Katsina) -Ministry of Communications; and Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos) -Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

And, Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa)-Ministry of Water Resources; Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun) -Office of the Head of Service of the Federation; Adesola Olusade (Ondo)-Ministry of Youths and Sports; Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto) – Office of the Secretary to the Federation and Gabriel Tanimu (FCT) – Office of the Secretary to the Federation.