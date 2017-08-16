Ekiti 2018: I am ready to do God’s assignment – Segun Oni

The governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oni, says he is in the race to become governor of Ekiti so as to redeem the state.

Highlights of his statement:

He is on a “redemption mission” and, urges every progressive person to support, as not everyone can do it.

He asks everyone to be patient and be watchful, as he is about to do “God’s assignment”.

Popular candidates win an election, especially in Ekiti.

He asks those blackmailing or attacking his person to desist.

Antecedent:

Oni was governor of the State from May 29, 2007, through to October 15, 2010, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) when the Court of Appeal in Ilorin nullified his election, making former governor and now, Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Kayode Fayemi, as the genuinely elected governor.