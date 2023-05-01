Our split made it possible for Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and others to shine – P-Square

During a recent interview on ‘The 77’ Podcast, Nigerian music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye, better known as P-Square, made a bold claim that their split in 2016 paved the way for some of the most popular Nigerian singers like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and others to dominate the afrobeats music scene.

The Okoye brothers stated that they had dominated the Nigerian and African music scene for nearly 14 years until their separation in 2016, which gave way for other Nigerian singers to shine. Peter Okoye was quick to refute claims that afrobeats gained global recognition when they were apart. He said, “Says who? They never said that”.

Paul Okoye added, “Let me tell you something, I’ve been hearing that. Even if they put it that way, it means some way God has his own way. If we were there [together in the music industry], those people [dominant music stars] there would have never been light for them. And don’t forget, we’ve dominated the [Nigerian] music industry for a long time. We held it down for nearly 13,14 years.”

It’s clear that P-Square’s split in 2016 shook the Nigerian music scene to its core. Despite their split, the Okoye brothers have remained relevant in the music industry, initially as solo artists and once again as a group. Their statement, however, highlights the significant impact they had on the Nigerian music industry during their time as a duo. It’s fascinating to think about what the Nigerian music industry would look like today if P-Square were still together.

But as they say, everything happens for a reason. The Nigerian music industry has undoubtedly thrived since P-Square’s split, and the emergence of new talents has brought a refreshing perspective to the afrobeats music scene. However, there is no denying that P-Square’s influence on the Nigerian music industry is immeasurable.