Palliathieves: Nigerians react to hike in electricity tariff and new petrol price | #YNaijaCover

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) has increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, to N151.56 per litre from N138.62 per litre.

The PPMC is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and currently imports almost all of Nigeria’s petrol. According to an internal memo made available to marketers and other stakeholders, the new directive becomes effective September 2.

This is coming after the hike in electricity tariff.