UI overtakes CU as best Nigerian University, FG declares November 1 as National Youth Day | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s Premier University, The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the country’s best, according to the World University Ranking for 2021 released by Times Higher Education (THE).

Covenant University (CU) had in the rankings for 2018 and 2019 maintained its position as the highest ranked Nigerian university. However, in the 2021 rankings released on Wednesday, CU dropped from 2018’s 636 position to remain at top 1000 in the world while UI rose to the 401- 500 band. As seen in the rankings, Lagos State University ranked in the 501-600 bracket, above the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and second only to the University of Ibadan.

Below are the six Nigerian universities that made the list in order:

UI (401 – 500)

LASU (501 – 600)

UNILAG (601- 800)

Covenant University (801 – 1000)

UNN (1001+)

OAU (1001+)

FEC approves $3.1bn for automation of Nigeria Customs

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3.1 billion for the end to end automation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

During the FEC virtual meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this at the news; adding that the concessionary period is for 20 years and that the revenue expected from the automation project is $176 billion.

“The main objective of this project is to completely automate every aspect of the Customs business and to institutionalise the use of smart and emerging technologies that will enhance the statutory functions of the Nigeria Customs Service in the areas of revenue generation as well as trade facilitation and enhancement of security.” she said.