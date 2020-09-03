UI overtakes CU as best Nigerian University, FG declares November 1 as National Youth Day | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s Premier University, The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the country’s best, according to the World University Ranking for 2021 released by Times Higher Education (THE).
Covenant University (CU) had in the rankings for 2018 and 2019 maintained its position as the highest ranked Nigerian university. However, in the 2021 rankings released on Wednesday, CU dropped from 2018’s 636 position to remain at top 1000 in the world while UI rose to the 401- 500 band. As seen in the rankings, Lagos State University ranked in the 501-600 bracket, above the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and second only to the University of Ibadan.
Below are the six Nigerian universities that made the list in order:
UI (401 – 500)
LASU (501 – 600)
UNILAG (601- 800)
Covenant University (801 – 1000)
UNN (1001+)
OAU (1001+)
FEC approves $3.1bn for automation of Nigeria Customs
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3.1 billion for the end to end automation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
During the FEC virtual meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this at the news; adding that the concessionary period is for 20 years and that the revenue expected from the automation project is $176 billion.
“The main objective of this project is to completely automate every aspect of the Customs business and to institutionalise the use of smart and emerging technologies that will enhance the statutory functions of the Nigeria Customs Service in the areas of revenue generation as well as trade facilitation and enhancement of security.” she said.
Buhari declares Nov 1 National Youth Day
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved November 1st of every year as the National Youth Day.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in a tweet.
“Today, President Buhari in Council approved November 1st every year as the National Youth Day to celebrate, draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth. Mr President as again demonstrated his commitment to supporting youth-focused policies. Thank You,” he wrote.
NNPC raises petrol price from N138 to N151 per litre
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has increased the price of petrol from N138.62 per litre to N151.56 per litre.
The development was announced in a memo released by the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) and signed by D.O Abalaka.
”Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform. To this end, the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one nairas, fifty-six kobo (N151.56) per litre,” it read.
NCDC confirms 216 new COVID-19 cases
216 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Plateau-59
Rivers-27
Abia-22
Lagos-20
Oyo-18
Enugu-17
Kaduna-11
FCT-11
Ogun-10
Ebonyi-4
Osun-4
Ekiti-4
Delta-3
Edo-3
Akwa Ibom-2
Bauchi-1
54,463 confirmed
42,439 discharged
1,027 deaths pic.twitter.com/vUSBtDjZWA
