First-time weed smokers, Living in Bondage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I pretending to be surprised by something I already knew https://t.co/iG4vEv1h8q — KING OF IJEBU LAND 🥇🏆.. (@ijebuconcept) September 2, 2020

“You don’t mean it”

2.

If Tony Elumelu breaks his neck, he has money to fix it. If I break mine, I will drink agbo to stupor. https://t.co/xemIeMQdHG — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) September 2, 2020

You know this

3.

My 6-year old son asks, "Daddy, how does light travel?" I adjust myself and start thinking of how to answer because I didn't encounter this thing until Physics at age 14. Young chap loses patience and says, "Looks like you don't know." Then he walks out on me. Na wa o!!! — Chxta (@Chxta) September 2, 2020

The boy just called you Olodo like that

4.

But Jesus don break every chain, why this bro? https://t.co/lelB8I8vB8 — Suede (@Tyek000n) September 2, 2020

Living in Bondage

5.

Lol tag anyone who need this. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VBDVbnrbWq — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) September 2, 2020

Some people that can’t drive

6.

Imagine my son cutting me off after a successful project mbappe. https://t.co/HRxuQerryy — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) September 2, 2020

It’s not possible

7.

Wow! What an insult

8.

After taking weed for the first time and you're wondering why your head is falling off your neck 😢 https://t.co/zC57omXWgq — King Ozo 🦁🔥 (@SwiftGodwin) September 2, 2020

Don’t go and try what you can’t handle

9.

LinkedIn users can relate

10.

That awkward moment when the bus speeds off but you didn’t sit yet and you accidentally bite someone's Sharwarma 4 times😔😔😭 — IRUNNIA ™ (@Irunnia_) September 1, 2020

Accidentally??