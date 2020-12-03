Pan-African mobility stakeholders to headline 2nd edition of Lagos Transport Fest

Lagos Transport Fest

The 2nd edition of the annual Lagos Transport Fest is set to hold between 15th-16th of December 2020 in hybrid form at the Civic Center, Lagos, Nigeria. The event is annually organized by eventhive.ng

Building on the successes from the flagship edition last year, the event has grown to become West Africa’s meeting place for the Transport Industry. Transportation occupies a center stage in global economies and is regarded as an avenue for raising productivity and enhancing overall economic growth.

This year’s edition of Lagos Transport Fest will play host to key mobility stakeholders across Road, Rail and Port ecosystem. It will consider a range of key focus areas within the mobility ecosystem. The event will spotlight thoughts across Road, Rail, Logistics and Port ecosystem that will define infrastructural requirements, Digital tools and public-private partnerships that will finance mobility projects and enable the equitable movement of people and goods. To do this, Conversations will be centred on- How Public and Private sector mobility providers are retooling their operating model in line with COVID-19 realities, PPP’s as a catalyst for funding Transport Infrastructure, Railing up to a connected Africa, Exploring the intersection of Policy, Investment and Infrastructure within the Ports ecosystem, Future of Payments and Ticketing for West Africa’s mobility ecosystem, Accelerating Economic recovery through a resilient port and logistics sector amongst other key focus areas.

Confirmed speakers at the event includes; Engr Chidi Izuwah, DG, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Paul Comfort, Vice President, Business Development, Trapeze Group, Yewande Sadiku, E.S/CEO, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, Dr Frederick Oladeinde, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos, Hassan Bello, E.S/CEO, Nigerian Shippers Council, Engr Abimbola Akinajo, MD, LAMATA, Damilola Olokesusi, CEO, Shuttlers, Justin Coetzee, CEO, GoMetro, Maretha Britz, MD, Trapeze South Africa, Seyi Osiyemi, Chief Specialist ( Buses), Road and Transport Authority, Dubai, Fola Tinubu, CEO, Primero, Ziad Hamoui, President, Borderless Alliance Ghana, Don Okoth, Co-Founder, Sendy, Tunji Adeyemi, Senior Associate, Shipping, Aviation and International Trade, Banwo & Ighodalo, Stanley Anetoh, Head Digital Solutions, Transport Payment Solution, Jan Štorek, Mikroelektronika, Engr Remi Adewunmi, Director, Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Hio Sola-Usidame, Founder, OnePort 365 amongst other key stakeholders.

Members of the public can register to attend via www.lagostransportfest.com.ng

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac December 3, 2020

OfadaBoy, LASG, Coca-Cola, Malta Guinness set to host Ofada Rice Festival on Sunday

In his commitment to foster the advocacy for the promotion of Ofada Rice in Nigeria, leading indigenous restaurant and outdoor ...

Michael Isaac December 2, 2020

Vivo V20 launches with superior selfie camera attributes

1 December 2020: Vivo, a global leading and product-driven smartphone brand has finally launched another addition to the V-series flagship ...

Michael Isaac December 2, 2020

Five exciting local Shows you must watch this December on GOtv

It’s officially the festive season! GOtv Nigeria is making the festivities extra special for its customers with a line-up of ...

Michael Isaac December 1, 2020

The Future Project is set to launch the Freedom of Information (FOI) Project to encourage transparency in governance

As part of their goal to solve the continent’s largest issues, The Future Project is set to launch the Freedom ...

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

The La Casera Company crowned biggest Achievers of the Year with multiple wins at the 2020 Brandcom Awards

Barely five weeks after winning multiple awards for marketing excellence, The La Casera Company was further recognised by clinching five ...

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

Diatom Impact pushes for Women’s Participation in Politics

In many African societies, women’s participation in development efforts, decision-making and politics is low. The national average of women’s political ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail