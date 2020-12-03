2023 Presidency: ‘Young and wild’ Yahaya Bello got this amusing endorsement

When Nigerians feel strongly about something you can’t miss it because it becomes a subject of discussion on social media as they are very vocal about their opinions – and that includes subjects around their choice of a presidential candidate.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the Kogi House of Assembly reportedly sat and endorsed Yahaya Bello for the 2023 presidency and called on the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), to zone the positions of President and Vice President to the North-Central and the South-Eastern parts of the country respectively – for the sake of fairness.

Nigerians are also sitting on the matter and many are utterly amused that Yahaya Bello is being presented as a potential presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections; knowing his track records as a governor and the fact that zoning has produced more accidental presidents than a country can manage.

The concept of zoning has been a much talked about subject among the political class. The zoning system was introduced into the Nigerian political space to aid the smooth rotation of power among the six geo-political zones for the sake of fairness, peace and equitable distribution of resource. While zoning may have some inherent benefits, the country is yet to experience any. On the other hand, zoning does not guarantee the emergence of a credible candidate.

We need to test the credibility of candidates in order to make informed choices by using the right yardsticks such as the legacy they left in their community before vying for the seat of power. Or the legacy they left behind as a public office holder in this case.

This will give us insight into whether or not they are visionary leaders who have contributed significantly to the development and growth of their community. Their track record must speak for them. To begin with, what legacy has Governor Bello left since he assumed office?

Reactions:

Laughable… does Yahaya BELLO thinks presidency is like transport company, when he cannot manage his state? He shouldn’t go and squandal the small money he stole from Kogi oo so that he will have what to refund if EFCC hunt him after his tenure. — Ehijadeno (@ehijadeno) December 2, 2020

Yahaya Bello is a good material for the presidency of Nigeria!



Those of you criticising him have not really put Nigeria on a scale.



Anyone can misgovern Nigeria! — Dewale (@Dewale_m) November 29, 2020

At this point Nigeria needs REDEMPTION

UNDER PRESSURE?

2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello Is Under Pressure To Run, Says Kogi Commissioner https://t.co/4e5G1kZgqK — Fakorede Emmanuel Oluwaseyi (@seofas2012) November 29, 2020