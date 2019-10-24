Pastors pushing a viral challenge is not something we see every day

A Nigerian pastor challenging other pastors do a pushup challenge is not something you see everyday on Nigerian Twitter. While Nigerian pastors have embraced social media for its reach and access to younger populations who have abandoned traditional media for a more curated experience, very few have really cracked the code for how social media works and how to truly come across as accessible. The biggest Nigerian social media trend (that doesn’t involve Biodun Fatoyinbo) has been Nathaniel Bassey’s #Olowogbogboro challenge, that had the entire country spending an hour every night on Instagram Live to join a worship service. Not something that millennials not already in the church circuit would particularly enjoy.

The #PastorPushUpChallenge however feels like it could really go viral. Started by American church, the Kenneth Copeland Ministries and has been adopted by pastors from across the world focuses on marrying fitness with spirituality. Each pastor is required to do a number of push-ups mid-service, record the feat, share and challenge another pastor to carry on the challenge. Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Centre seems to the ground zero for Nigerian churches joining in on the challenge, and he’s already getting significant engagement, partly because of the Nigerian church is quite stoic, and anything that combines social media and fun already seems sort of strange. But Oyemade has already challenged a number of high profile pastors to take on the challenge.

It’s refreshing to see a Nigerian pastor take on a fun challenge and hopefully this catches on as well. It would be different to laugh with the church for a change instead of at it.

