5 Things that Should Matter Today: Stolen credit cards are among the evidence allegedly found on Naira Marley’s laptop

At the resumed trial of Naira Marley over an alleged credit card fraud at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos today October 23, the Economic and Financial Crimes tendered evidence they found in Naira Marley’s laptop after his arrest which includes stolen credit card information issued by European, American and Latin American banks.

Marley is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud, and the case has been adjourned til tomorrow for cross examination.

FG has changed the name of the Ministry of Communication

AKA’s four singles have now been certified platinum

Following the online feud between Burna Boy and South African rapper AKA yesterday, it is interesting to note that four singles by AKA have now been certified platinum.

Check out the video of Davido’s ‘Risky’ ft Popcaan

President Buhari recently held a bilateral meeting with Vladmir Putin

President Buhari held a bilateral meeting with President Vladmir Putin of Russia at the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Forum in Sochi. The president also participated in the plenary session alongside President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and other African leaders

