Patoranking launches scholarship program, Siasia to appeal FIFA lifetime ban | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Siasia hopeful of raising N36.4m CAS fee to appeal FIFA lifetime ban

Embattled Nigerian coach, Samson Siasia, has revealed he is hopeful of raising the N36.4m (100,000 Swiss Francs) appeal fee demanded by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) before the March 19 deadline set by the court to hear his case. Siasia was fined $50,000 and banned for life from all football activities by football’s governing body, FIFA, last year over allegations of complicity in match fixing.

Supreme Court upholds judgement nullifying the election of David Lyon

The Supreme Court today upheld its decision nullifying the election of David Lyon as Governor-elect of Bayelsa and reconfirmed Douye Diri as winner of the November 2019 state governorship election. Recall that on February 13th, the apex court nullified the election of Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo on the grounds that the latter ran for the election using forged certificates.

Patoranking launches university scholarship for Africa’s next leader

Patoranking believes that exceptional leaders and change-makers can come from anywhere. Financial constraints should not prevent the next great African innovators from gaining the tools, skill sets and networks to bring their ideas to life. So, here comes ALU Patoranking Scholarship in conjunction with the African Leadership University (ALU), offering 10 students full scholarships to study at the innovative university.

Applications for the program are open until March 17th and you can apply here.

Watch the trailer for Bollywood-Nollywood film Namaste Wahala

Lai Mohammed says Nigeria made Nigeria made $104m from film and music

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has disclosed that Nigeria realized $104m from the creative industry in 2019. Speaking during a working visit to the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday February 25, the Minister described the film industry as the least untapped part of the economy.

 

