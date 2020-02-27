For her | The Daily Vulnerable

by Fatima Allahnanan

This is for her

Whose stepfather kept a cutlass by the side

Thrusting forcefully into her

While his wife is away for her merchandise

In the same bed he sex his wife

In the same bed he sex her mother

This is for her

Who cried every-night her mother is away

Who cried every night after our fun night

Pledging her hatred for the end of this fun

Wishing her peers see through her pains

This is for her

Silenced with a dagger

Threatened to be disowned

Never to utter a word to her mother

Whose mother would never believe

Whose story would be silenced

This is for her

Who has risen above all

Who wants you to speak up NOW

Because

This is for you and I too.