For her | The Daily Vulnerable

by Fatima Allahnanan
This is for her
Whose stepfather kept a cutlass by the side
Thrusting forcefully into her
While his wife is away for her merchandise
In the same bed he sex his wife
In the same bed he sex her mother
This is for her
Who cried every-night her mother is away
Who cried every night after our fun night
Pledging her hatred for the end of this fun
Wishing her peers see through her pains
This is for her
Silenced with a dagger
Threatened to be disowned
Never to utter a word to her mother
Whose mother would never believe
Whose story would be silenced
This is for her
Who has risen above all
Who wants you to speak up NOW
Because
This is for you and I too.
