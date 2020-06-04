Peak Milk celebrates World Milk Day, visits isolation centres

Peak Milk

Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Peak Milk, recently served nourishing Peak breakfast to health workers and patients at select isolation centres in Lagos to mark the World Milk Day celebration.

Observed on the 1st of June annually across the world, the World Milk Day is set aside to actively encourage the daily consumption of milk and dairy.

This year, Peak Milk re-emphasised this message by serving healthy milk- filled breakfast to healthcare workers and patients – especially those at the frontline of the COVID-19 battle.

According to the Marketing Director at FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak, Chris Wulff-Caesar, “In a show of gratitude for their valour and service to humanity, we catered healthy breakfast meals to caregivers and their patients at isolation centres in Lagos and being the leading milk brand in Nigeria, Peak has made it imperative to celebrate World Milk Day by championing this breakfast of hope; as it provides an opportunity to further raise awareness about the benefits of consuming dairy”.

In celebrating this year World Milk Day, Peak Milk has also partnered with Nutrition Society of Nigeria to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of incorporating milk into their daily food plan, particularly at breakfast, through relevant media platforms.

 

It can be recalled that dairy giant and makers of Peak, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered the Dairy Development Programmes (DDP) in Nigeria in 2011 and has continued to spread its ‘Grass2Glass’ message by showcasing how it’s increasing the quality and quantity of raw milk production in Nigeria. Also, through these programmes, FrieslandCampina WAMCO supports local dairy farmers while improving food and nutrition security in Nigeria.

“Now more than ever, it’s very important to reiterate that milk is nutritious, Milk is healthy and the composition in terms of macro and micronutrients is unique as only a few servings a day result in significant intake levels of multiple nutrients. It is also amazing to know that nutrients in it, contribute to building a strong immune system. Milk keeps you going”, Wulff-Caesar concluded.

