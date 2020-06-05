People want change and they are calling for a new World Order

Want to know why everyone is talking about the new world? Well its simple, with all that is happening people are expectant of a global change.

Looking back at history and revisiting some of the greatest tragedies that ever befell human kind, it may be difficult for some to comprehend just how people back then managed to over came these dreadful circumstances. How the human race has endured and even thrived through such mishaps is a thing of wonder, and an almost unbelievable feat, but believe it or not, the human race is notable for its persistent, and one of the most potent fuel behind our survival has been hope.

The night they say is darkest before the dawn, and this saying has held true. Another important saying that fosters hope is; When you hit rock bottom there is no place to go but up. This very logic has motivated people to do amazing things as there are situations where one truly believes that no more wrong can happen, the worst is behind. This logic also spun a thread on Twitter today, as people all over the world are of the opinion that things are so bad now, that it just can’t get any worse.

With everything going on in the world currently, it’s hard to imagine that this is anyone’s ideal situation of humanity. From trying to figure out how to tackle the existing pandemic to dealing with the social issues all over the world, people are hopeful that things will soon be better and these better times ahead should be founded on the lessons we have learnt from the world’s current predicament.

Today on social media, people discussed what to expect after the pandemic, the problems of humanity, and ideas to attaining a better to world.

to dreams of a utopia void of segregation,

People all over the world have taken to talking about what they expect from society when the dust settles from this pandemic.