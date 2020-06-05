10 things we loved about the Hope for Africa concert

The Hope for Africa concert aired on Sunday, May 31, on Africa Magic Family on DStv and GOtv.

The show was organised by One Africa Global Foundation in partnership with MultiChoice Africa to raise funds that would provide to buy personal protective equipment for healthcare workers on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

The three-hour concert was hosted by Wanjira Longauer, Mawuli Gavor, Ozzy Agu, and Osas Ighodaro. It covered performances and goodwill messages from some of Africa’s biggest entertainers and leaders.

Here are ten things we loved about the Hope for Africa concert:

1. The goodwill messages

These are trying times across Africa with the pandemic, but the goodwill messages helped to soothe and reassure fans that they are not alone. It was amazing to see that several African artistes share their messages of hope and encouragement

2. The performances

The goodwill messages helped to soothe fears, but the performances helped to bring some much-needed excitement! We saw performances from fan favourites like Falz, 2Baba, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Tekno, Betty G, and lots more.

3. Seeing the front liners

Everyone knows that the medical practitioners have been the heroes in the fight against COVID-19 but getting to see and hear directly from them made their sacrifices more palpable. It also helped remind viewers that all the proceeds from the concert are going to the care of these health workers.

4. Getting to hear from COVID – 19 survivors

Thoughts of the virus can be scary, but it was great to be reminded that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and that it was entirely possible to beat the virus.

5. The ‘Why You Should Be Happy’ skit

The pandemic and lockdown across the continent have dampened the spirits of many. But the ‘Why You Should Be Happy’ skit by Joyce Maina during the concert was a wake-up call that so long as there’s life, there’s hope.

6. Enjoying different African languages

The Hope for Africa Concert was truly a pan-African event. We saw several artistes singing in the languages of their home country. It was beautiful to watch.

7. Nedu’s COVID – 19 skit

One of the best ways to pass a message across is by infusing a little humour. Nedu’s skit on social distancing and preventive measures to take during these times was both hilarious and informative.

8. Moses Akerele’s ‘Africa I See’ poem

Most Africans love the motherland but not everyone can cleverly articulate the reasons. MultiChoice Talent Factory alumnus, Moses Akerele read a love note to the continent and it was an emotional, beautiful, and powerful reminder of all the reasons Africa is amazing.

9. Davido and Tiwa Savage’s Performance clips from One Africa Fest

Last year, when everything was right with the world, One Africa Global held the biggest African concert in Dubai.

The Hope for Africa Concert replayed Davido and Tiwa Savage’s performance clips from the concert and for a moment, it seemed like everything was back to normal.

10. Cobhams’ rendition of his viral COVID – 19 song

When the virus was still relatively new and in the heat of the lockdown, Cobhams released a coronavirus-themed song to remind people to take the right precautions and stay safe.

He performed that song at the Hope for Africa Concert, and preached hope, reminding fans of precautions to take and prophesying a near future free of Corona. It was the ray of sunshine we didn’t know we needed.

The Hope for Africa Concert saw other amazing performances from artistes like Adina (Ghana), Akothee (Kenya), Bombshell (Zambia), CIC (Liberia), DJ Spinall (Nigeria), DJ Vivian (Uganda), Eddie Jay (Senegal), Efya (Ghana), Flavor (Nigeria), Jose Chameleone (Uganda), Keche (Ghana), Ladipoe (Nigeria), Lij Micheal (Ethiopia), Mr 2Kay (Nigeria), Nandy (Tanzania), Nsoki (Angola), Scientific (Liberia), Shadaya (Zambia), The Ben (Rwanda), Waje (Nigeria) and Yasirah Bhelz (South Africa).