Places To Be This weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here Are The Events Happening In Lagos Today

Live Band

Pitstop Lagos, a restaurant, invites you and yours to partake in the events that unfold on a fantastic evening as you dine and allow yourself to be serenaded by a live band on May 24 at 92 Younis Bashorun, Victoria Island.

South Socials

Party the weekend away at South Socials with Tohbahd, Soy, Seyi Millez and more on May 24 at the Hook Grill and Lounge, 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, VI.

Afrohouse Amapiano

All lovers of Amapiano are welcome to shake their bodies and groove to the rhythm of the beat at Afrohouse Amapiano. Show the South Africans that were strong contenders for the Amapiano sound. Party with your friends on May 24.

Sip and Paint

Taking sip and paint to the next level, join others at a beach party where you all sip, paint, network and make beautiful memories at Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki, on May 25. You can take home your canvas, get body art and cocktails, and win gifts.

In The Mix

Have you ever been to a popup? This might be your chance to experience the fun at In The Mix, with many activities to participate in. In The Mix is a lifestyle popup with exciting activities to keep you interested all day. The event will be held on May 25 at Baywater Park, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki 1.

Mainland Block Party (Joeboy’s Land)

Join Joeboy, Crayon, Qing Madi, Dai Verse, Brown Joel, Poco Lee, Toby Shang, and many more at the Mainland Block Party this weekend on May 25. Do you have some secret moves you’re ready to release on the dancefloor? This might be your chance to do so in front of your favourite artists.

Grounded and Chilled

Take a break from all that stresses you this weekend as you practise wellness and yoga. Nurture your mind, body and soul at the Grounded and Chilled on May 25 at Lagoon Front, University of Lagos.