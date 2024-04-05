The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Saving Onome

Saving Onome sees Nancy Isime and Olumide Oworu try to save their hospitalised child in a race against time and death. The film covers strong emotions that pull at the heartstrings of any parent or guardian.

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)

Nollywood actors come together to make this movie a blockbuster as Beast of Two Worlds tells of a desperate monarch exiled due to his wife’s inability to produce a son, an heir for the throne. He then takes a wife from another world, and the drama ensues.

Monkey Man

Revenge is a dish best served cold or, in this case, best served bloody. A young man who takes a beating for some meagre earnings is forced to change as he seeks out a sinister group who took everything away from him.

The First Omen

Actions have consequences in “The First Ome; everyone gets to see just how far these consequences can be as a young woman begins to question her faith shortly after encountering a strange event.

Crew

This Indian heist film centres on three air hostesses who find themselves wrapped in a web of lies.

Parasyte: The Grey

South Koreans are undoubtedly one of the best at creating paranormal stories with popular films and TV shows like ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and ‘Train To Busan’. Parasyte sees humanity fighting to survive as a woman becomes host to an alien parasite.

Ripley

A con artist takes on the identity of a wealthy man in this limited Netflix series.

The Beautiful Game

Inspired by actual events, ‘The Beautiful Game’ depicts the story of an English football team with its eyes set on the Homeless World Cup.

Bottoms

Facing high school fully aware of the hierarchy can be likened to suicide, as Josie and PJ are painstakingly mindful of their position in the food chain. When they see their only way to stardom in high school, they cling to it and ride the wave.

Shotgun Wedding

Hollywood’s sweetheart, Jennifer Lopez, stars in the epic action rom-com which sees a wedding party transform into a battlefield hijacked by pirates.