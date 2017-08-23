Police confirm abduction of former Minister

The Nigerian police Nasarawa command has confirmed the abduction of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Husseini Zanwa Akwanga.

The spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP. Kennedy Idirisu, who confirmed the abduction in Lafia on Wednesday, said that Akwanga was kidnapped by gunmen at his farm on Wamba Road in Akwanga on August 22.

Akwanga town is about 46km North of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Idirisu said that on receiving information on the abduction, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, mobilised policemen, led by the deputy commissioner in charge of operations to search for the abducted former minister.

“As we speak, the commissioner himself has gone to Akwanga to boost the rescue operation to ensure that the victim is released unhurt.”