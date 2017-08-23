Social media will now be dutifully monitored – Military

The Director of Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche said the activities of Nigerians on social media are now being monitored for hate speech, anti-government and anti-security information by the military.

Highlights (Channels Television’s News at 10):

Monitoring of social media posts became necessary in the light of troubling activities and misinformation capable of compromising the unity of Nigeria.

The social media is a challenge everywhere, Nigeria inclusive, and needs to be closely monitored.

The military has strategic media centres that monitor the social media, in order “to sieve out and react to all the ones that will be anti-government, anti-military and anti-security.”

Such will be tackled appropriately.

The public will be enlightened more often on such information that are genuine and those that are not.

This comes after President Muhammadu Buhari met the security chiefs, urging them to step up their game in security issues – also asking them to ensure that lives and property are well protected.