President Buhari meets with Ibe Kachikwu

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, are currently meeting behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is a consequence of the personal letter from Kachikwu to the President, that was “leaked” to the public.

Kachikiw, in the letter, had complained of the conduct of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

Kachikwu arrived the Presidential Villa at about 11.40 am for the meeting.

